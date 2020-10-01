© Sputnik / Maxim Bogodvid



according to a new survey.More than half (57 percent) of all surveyed Russians surveyed by Russian pollster WCIOM believe that climate change has an impact on human life, with this opinion being held more commonly (62 percent) by those in rural areas.Despite its apparent effect on day to day business, the fact that two-fifths (40 percent) believe the issue is "overblown" means that a majority of Russians are still not ready to pay more for various goods and services in order to protect the environment.However, 94 percent of those surveyed said they would participate in a tree-planting initiative to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions.Although 52 percent of Russians believe that global warming is a problem, there remains skepticism about government initiatives to fight climate change.With Russia's vast expanse of land, it is one of the countries most affected by climate change. Earlier this year, a Siberian town broke the record for the highest temperature ever recorded within the Arctic Circle, hitting 38 degrees Celsius. The country has also seen vast swathes of forest in flames.