"Through this entire thing, we didn't skip a day. We had national security clearance because we were doing national security work. We sent astronauts to the space station and back."

"Gates said something about me not knowing what I was doing. It's like, hey, knucklehead, we actually make the vaccine machines for CureVac, that company you're invested in."

SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has said that neither he nor his family will likely take future coronavirus vaccines even when they are readily available, saying the pandemic has "diminished [his] faith in humanity."Speaking during a podcast interview with Kara Swisher, 49-year-old Musk stated thatand therefore would be unlikely to need the vaccine.Musk said. He also decried lockdowns across the globe and in the US in particular, having previously referred to them as "unethical" and "de facto house arrest."Musk saidand only at-risk people should quarantine "until the storm passes."When pressed about the risk to his own employees and their families, with Swisher asking what if someone dies, Musk pithily responded:"We've been making cars this entire time and it's been great," he said ofwhich at one point prompted an irate response from Musk and evenHe added that SpaceX has been fully operational throughout the pandemic thanks to its national security clearance.highlighting that his fellow billionaire's criticisms of lockdown skeptics are unfounded and misplaced in Musk's case.Musk refered to the fact thatThe entrepreneur also noted thatwhich is currently working on Covid-19 antibody studies.