Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Sunday.Lukashenko, who has faced weeks of large-scale protests following last month's presidential election, which the opposition insists was rigged, hasHis words were reported to the state-owned BelTA news agency by his press secretary.As a "mature politician," the Belarusian president advised his French counterpart "not to get distracted, but instead focus on the internal affairs of France.Lukashenko added.The statement came after Macron said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche that "it is clear that Lukashenko must go" because his "authoritarian administration" is unable to accept democracy.Lukashenko pointed out.The Belarusian president went on to note that,- apparently referring to the 2019 anti-Islamophobia demonstrations.Responding to Macron, Lukashenko quipped thatThe Yellow Vest demonstrations were provoked by fuel tax hikes in France in November 2018, but they quickly transitioned into a wider protest against Macron's policies and perceived economic injustice. Weekly rallies in Paris and other cities often turned violent, with French police facing accusations of using excessive force against participants.On Sunday, thousands of people again marched in Minsk and other Belarusian cities, demanding Lukashenko's immediate resignation and a new, fair election. The police said that around 200 people were arrested across the country.