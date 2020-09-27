© University of Pittsburgh Medical Center



The Odd Trajectory of UPMC's Covid-19 Vaccine Efforts

UPMC's second vaccine candidate involves genetically engineering a combination of SARS-Cov-2 and anthrax, a substance better known for its potential use as a bioweapon.

Corona-thrax

The Crown Jewel of the Biotech-Industrial Complex

"This new laboratory will enable University of Pittsburgh medical researchers to delve further into possible treatments and to develop vaccines against diseases that might result from bioterrorist attack or from natural outbreaks."

"In the investigator's notes in responses to changes requested by the IBC pre-reviewers, the investigator indicates that RNA from SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 infected cells will be obtained from BEI resources. Genomic RNA isolated from cells infected with SARS-CoV-1 is regulated as a Select Agent by the Federal Select Agent Program and neither the University nor this investigator are registered for possession and use of these materials [emphasis added] (SARS-CoV-1). The investigator must NOT obtain SARS-CoV-1 genomic RNA without prior consultation with the University's RO/AROs for Select Agents."

"a university researcher is trying to obtain approval for an experiment which no one at the university is allowed to do."



"Apparently this applicant is totally ignorant of the regulatory environment and by extension the risks of SARS-CoV, which is a highly infectious virus whose escape from a lab has already led to at least one death."

"Investigators in academia, not-for-profit organizations, industry, and government studying biodefense and emerging infectious diseases may request the use of biocontainment laboratories."

"scientists from outside the University of Pittsburgh can work in the RBL through a collaboration or contract. Outside scientists must comply with all University of Pittsburgh training, documentation, regulatory, and medical requirements."

Paul Duprex: DARPA-Funded Researcher and Gain-of-Function Enthusiast

"sought to 'transform the vaccine and drug development enterprise from observational and reactive to predictive and preemptive' through algorithmic programming techniques" and that the program further "proposed that 'viral mutations and outbreaks' could be predicted in advance to more rapidly counter the unknown disease with preemptive drug and vaccine development."

"aims to harness viral evolution to create a novel, adaptive form of medical countermeasure — therapeutic interfering particles (TIPs) — that outcompetes viruses in the body to prevent or treat infection."

"GOF approaches are absolutely essential in infectious disease research; although alternative approaches can be very useful, these can never replace GOF experiments."

"genetic engineering that is intended and likely to endow a low-pathogenicity, low-transmissibility agent with either enhanced pathogenicity or enhanced transmissibility may be appropriate if the benefits are substantial."

"confident that biomedical research on potentially dangerous pathogens can be performed safely and is essential for a comprehensive understanding of microbial disease pathogenesis, prevention and treatment."

The "Darkest Winter" Looms

Is this yet another ill-advised experiment by a lab led by a GOF enthusiast and fueled by a feeding frenzy over the billions of dollars thrown by the government and other entities into Covid-19 research? Or is there perhaps a more nefarious motive to genetically engineering something as bizarre as Corona-thrax?

a myriad of intelligence agency-linked simulations that

predict the imminent imposition of martial law

in the United States

following the 2020 election.

a bioterror attack or related public health catastrophe is set to take place in the United States in the latter half of 2020.

