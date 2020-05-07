DARPA Dystopia

"In Vivo Nanoplatforms"

"Living Foundries"

"Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology"

"an injection of a virus carrying light-sensitive sensors, or other chemical, biotech, or self-assembled nanobots that can reach individual neurons and control their activity independently without damaging sensitive tissue. The proposed use for these technologies isn't yet well-specified, but as animal experiments have shown, controlling the activity of single neurons at multiple points is sufficient to program artificial memories of fear, desire, and experiences directly into the brain."

"Human Bio-reactors", "Nanotherapeutics" and DARPA-funded gene vaccines

largely due to the fact that their vaccines have

failed to provide

sufficient immunity in human trials.

DARPA - Saving us from Covid-19?

Persistent Concerns

ADE results in cells more rapidly taking up the virus and speeding up the virus' replication, increasing its infectiousness and virulence.

i.e. permanent defects or malfunctions in the immune system.

A Not-So-Hidden Agenda