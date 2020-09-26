This bright meteor overflew the south of Spain on 2020 September 25 at about 23:52 local time (equivalent to 21:52 universal time). It was generated by a rock (a meteoroid) from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at around 39,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 80 km over Seville, and ended at a height of around 26 km over Córdoba.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, which is being conducted by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event was spotted from the meteor-observing stations located at Sevilla, La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada (Granada), and Calar Alto.