Rich Lowery is the editor of National Review. @richlowry

Progressives no longer think our institutions and constitutional structures are legitimate. Constitutional revolution is going mainstream.After delivering lectures about political norms for the entirety of the Trump era — often with good cause —If the Republican Senate confirms a Trump appointee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat right before or after the election,if they sweep in November,but respectable center-left outlets like The New Yorker and Vox have run pieces advocating it and Democratic leaders are making fraught "all options on the table" statements.None of this comes out of the blue. The Left is disenchanted with our country, and especially its governing institutions, which it believes are shot through with racism and deeply undemocratic. Democrats have gone from assuming a few years ago that they have a permanent majority to assuming that they can't possibly win under such a rigged system.All of this, once a matter of basic civics, is now for suckers.Before its new fashion, court-packing used to be notorious, the ill-considered move that FDR couldn't see through even at the height of his power.For good reason.It would invite Republicans to counter with their own bout of court-packing when they again returned to power. The Court would become merely a partisan play-thing and essentially an adjunct to the legislative branch — all that would stay the same about institution would be the black robes.And for what? To compensate for a duly elected Republican Senate acting on its prerogatives to block one Supreme Court nominee (Obama nominee Merrick Garland) and potentially confirm another (Trump's nominee to fill the RBG seat).because small states get equal representation with large states. Never mind that this arrangement was at the center of the deal that gave us the Constitution.Never mind that prior to 2014 the Democrats controlled the Senate and didn't seem overly concerned about the body's alleged lack of legitimacy.that Democrats have made themselves so hateful to rural voters that they despair of reliably holding the Senate going forward.All of this talk is an awkward fit for Joe Biden's candidacy. We are told that Biden is an inoffensive institutionalist and committed moderate, but if Republicans defy his wishes on the RGB seat, he will respond by blessing outlandish changes to our system passed by narrow majorities.And, by the way, Biden better win. Shadi Hamid of The Atlantic wrote a piece expressing his worry "that Trump will win reelection and Democrats and others on the left will be unwilling, even unable, to accept the result." He raises the possibility of "mass unrest and political violence across American cities."Accepting the result of an election is a pretty important norm — unless you've convinced yourself you live under a hideously undemocratic regime with no legitimacy.