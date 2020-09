Less than a week before the first presidential debate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she still doesn't think Joe Biden should face off against President Trump.The California Democrat said on Friday her concerns have nothing to do with the Democratic nominee, noting she has no doubt Biden would be "excellent," but rather, they are about Trump's relationship with the truth.Pelosi first said Biden should skip all the debates a month ago. Biden refused to consider boycotting the debates and told MSNBC he would be a "fact-checker on the floor" of the contests Three presidential debates are scheduled between Tuesday and Oct. 22, with the first one being moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace and taking place in Cleveland.Biden holds a wide lead over Trump in most national polls . There are 39 days until Election Day.