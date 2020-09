Ron Paul hospitalized after suffering apparent medical incident during live stream.

Former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) was hospitalized on Friday after apparently suffering a medical incident during a livestream event.Paul, 85, was hospitalized in Texas for "precautionary" reasons, Fox News reported The former congressman later tweeted from his hospital bed that he's "doing fine."Prayers and well wishes from lawmakers began pouring in shortly thereafter.The elder Paul served as the congressman representing Texas's 22nd District from 1976 to 1977 and then again from 1979 to 1985. He represented the state's 14th District from 1997 to 2013.One of the more prominent members of the libertarian movement in the United States, Paul ran for president three times, winning the Libertarian Party nomination in 1988, and losing in the Republican primary in 2008 and 2012.