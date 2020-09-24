A Meeting of Minds

The Truth Behind the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact

"History shows that when any state intends to make war against another state...it begins to seek frontiers across which it can reach the frontiers of the state it wants to attack...I do not know precisely what frontiers Germany may adapt to her aims, but I think she will find people willing to 'lend' her a frontier."

the responsibility that Great Britain and France held in creating such a desperate situation for the Soviet Union. They had left her destitute because they wanted to see her destroyed.

By failing to organise an alliance as Stalin requested months beforehand, Germany was allowed to wreak havoc on numerous countries, each country left to attempt meekly to defend itself, and one by one they fell.

What was it all for?

"The Poles do not need universities or secondary schools; the Polish lands are to be turned into an intellectual desert...The only educational opportunities that are to be made available are those that demonstrate to them their hopelessness or their ethnic fate."

The Fight for a U.S.-Russia Alliance

Senator Harry Truman, yapped in accord: "If we see that Germany is winning we ought to help Russia and if Russia is winning we ought to help Germany and that way let them kill as many as possible."

"Our American friends went happily under the mistaken impression that we had committed ourselves to both Roundup and Sledgehammer...When he had to tell them, after the most thorough study of Sledgehammer, that we were absolutely opposed to it, they felt that we had broken faith with them...I think we should have come clean, much cleaner than we did, and said, "We are frankly horrified because of what we have been through in our lifetime.' "(6)

FDR's Vision for a Postwar World

Churchill never understood FDR's idea that independence, not dependence, was the best economic solution to the world's problems

it would need in the meantime a strong and balanced leadership of the four powers; U.S., Russia, China and Great Britain to defend nations' right to sovereignty

Cynthia Chung Cynthia Chung is a lecturer, writer and co-founder and editor of the Rising Tide Foundation (Montreal, Canada).

