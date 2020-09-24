Democratic nominee Joe Biden said Tuesday that Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), will endorse him for president.Biden made the announcement during a virtual fundraiser, saying Cindy McCain made the decision because of President Trump's reported comments about fallen service members detailed in The Atlantic earlier this month.The Atlantic reported earlier this month that Trump privately disparaged service members who died as "losers" and "suckers" while questioning the need to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery outside Paris on a 2018 trip. Fox News subsequently confirmed some of the details of the story. Trump and several current and former White House officials have forcefully denied the account.