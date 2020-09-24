dr anthony fauci
A public-affairs specialist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will retire after revelations that he used a pseudonym online to savage the government response to the covid-19 pandemic — including the work of Anthony Fauci, who heads that agency, an NIAID, reports The Washington Post.

William Crews told NIAID officials he will retire after the Daily Beast revealed he is also the managing editor of the conservative web site RedState.com, where, under the pseudonym "streiff," he has ridiculed the government's activity against the coronavirus outbreak, according to the NIAID spokeswoman.

Under the pseudonym, Crews wrote that Anthony Fauci was a "mask nazi" and described him as the "attention-grubbing and media-whoring Anthony Fauci."

"I think we're at the point where it is safe to say that the entire Wuhan virus scare was nothing more or less than a massive fraud perpetrated upon the American people by 'experts' who were determined to fundamentally change the way the country lives and is organized and governed," Crews wrote in a June post on RedState.

"This whole thing has been a total fraud, insofar as the policy response to Wuhan virus, from day one," he wrote in June. "There has never been a need for a lockdown. There has never been a need for wearing masks."

"When the smoke clears on this Wuhan virus tragedy (and I mean the tragedy of the working men and women of this nation who have seen their livelihoods and life's work and, sometimes their actual lives destroyed by the unreasoning panic inflicted upon us by the public health nazis), one thing will become blindingly obvious: the nation and the Trump administration were failed at every turn by the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci," Crews, under his pseudonym, wrote in July.

"A government that can force you to wear a purely symbolic face mask in a prescribed manner can make you wear a yellow Magen David and get on the boxcar," Crews wrote in July.

"I have worked in the CDC and seen the politicization up close," he wrote in July. "It is a hotbed of progressive activity. It also has more than its share of idiots. And 90% of the people who work there should be named Karen. They desperately want to manage your life."

As of 2018, according to a former RedState editor, Crews was among the site's most widely read contributors.