A public-affairs specialist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases will retire after revelations that he used a pseudonym online to savage the government response to the covid-19 pandemic — including the work of Anthony Fauci, who heads that agency, an NIAID, reports The Washington Post.Under the pseudonym, Crews wrote that Anthony Fauci was a "mask nazi" and described him as the "attention-grubbing and media-whoring Anthony Fauci.""This whole thing has been a total fraud, insofar as the policy response to Wuhan virus, from day one," he wrote in June."A government that can force you to wear a purely symbolic face mask in a prescribed manner can make you wear a yellow Magen David and get on the boxcar," Crews wrote in July."I have worked in the CDC and seen the politicization up close," he wrote in July. "It is a hotbed of progressive activity. It also has more than its share of idiots. And 90% of the people who work there should be named Karen. They desperately want to manage your life."As of 2018 , according to a former RedState editor, Crews was among the site's most widely read contributors.