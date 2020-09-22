Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
The Babylon Bee
Mon, 21 Sep 2020 20:38 UTC
But, eventually, Willow surrendered to the patriarchy as long as the patriarchy was willing to mow the lawn every weekend, saying, "I'm 100% OK with the patriarchy as long as it keeps the lawn mowed and repairs things that break around here."
She is now rethinking her entire career choice and plans to write a book on why feminism should embrace the patriarchy. She also says she'd like to stay home and have a bunch of babies, so long as she doesn't have to touch that lawnmower again. "I just think it's so freeing to discover that the way my parents and grandparents and great-grandparents did things was actually really fair. Like, if feminism means I have to mow the lawn, then I'm out. That just doesn't work for me. And frankly, Ryan always puts the dishes away in the wrong spot when he unloads the dishwasher - that's so annoying."
"Stay out of my territory, patriarchy!"
Ryan is totally cool with the new perspective Willow has on shared responsibility and immediately bought a pickup truck to haul supplies to build his man cave. He also recently took on a third job so he can pay someone to mow the lawn.
- Mass death of elephants in Botswana claimed to be due to cyanobacteria, deaths of 25 more in Zimbabwe remains unexplained
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The True Cost of the Covid Lockdown
Quote of the Day
An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Loss of liberty: my son works in America, this is his current schedule. Fly to US work for one week fly back to Oz spend 14 days locked up in a...
Looks bright e'nuf to me :O [Link] Something else too [Link]
The "woman" has been identified as Pascale Ferrier according to Sputnik News. [Link]
The only reason this is now known is because he was forcefully 'retired.' (Vice versa? Not detailed.) Kudos to the guy. RC
More and more people are waking up and refusing this hoax... SCREW THE CDC and all of their lies.