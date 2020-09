"Novichok"

was created to destroy entire regiments and divisions

Imagine an amount of poison the size of an ordinary pea:Now imagine that such a crumb eliminates a person within a few minutes. To be precise, a lethal dose is about 0.1 grams, i.e., a glass of such a substance can send 2000 people to their forefathers!If you think that I am talking about " Novichok " now, you are mistaken. In fact, we are talking about the famous "spy" poison - potassium cyanide.This is what we will take as a reference point, so that it will be approximately clear what doses we will be talking about.So, we all remember these detective films in which an enemy agent, in order not to be captured, bites the collar of his own raincoat with an ampoule of potassium cyanide sewn into it.Death occurs very quickly and such scenes are not devoid of realism, because the maximum dose of cyanide for a person (0.1 grams) looks like this:Here and further, we will consider approximate doses, since each specific case depends on many parameters - the method of ingestion, the person's weight, age, health status, assistance provided, etc. Some will need a little more, others - a little less. The most important thing for us now is to understand the approximate order of values.Let's define a lethal dose of potassium cyanide for a circle like this:- just one teaspoon of this substance contains up to 5,000 lethal doses. And a glass - up to 400,000, that is enough for a whole city.If at this point you again thought that I was talking about "Novichok", then, alas, again no.We are talking about one of the most famous chemical warfare agents - sarin. Its approximate lethal dose is 0.001 grams per person.Sarin was invented in 1938 and at the moment it is considered quite outdated (although very formidable, as we can see) chemical weapons.After the invention of sarin, chemists did a good job and came up with a new chemical warfare agent that is"Yeah, so this is probably 'Novichok'?"No, wrong again. This is a nerve agent called VX.As you can see from the picture, a lethal dose of VX is still an order of magnitude less than that of sarin - only 0.0001 grams. This means that 10 grams of such a substance is enough to poison a city with a population of 100,000.For a long time, VX was considered the most toxic substance ever created by man...However, in the late Soviet years, a whole line of completely new poisons was developed in the depths of secret laboratories.The exact parameters of the "Novichok" is still classified. But experts agree that this is the next generation of chemical warfare agents after VX. Accordingly, its toxicity is 10 times higher than that of VX.0.01 milligrams - this amount is difficult to see with your eyes. For comparison, a drop of water is about 10 milligrams. And here it is 1000 times less than a drop.This toxicity is not surprising, because A-232 was developed in the USSR as an alternative to the atomic bomb. This is the most powerful chemical weapon of mass destruction. It is designed to deprive enemy soldiers of the ability to resist in the fastest possible time. Almost lightning fast.One of the creators of A-232 (Leonid Rink) in an interview dropped the phrase that if a 90x60km testing ground was used to test conventional toxic substances, then "Novichok" was tested at a 700×700-km testing ground.However, where exactly this testing ground was located, Rink did not say. In any case, such dimensions of the test site are really amazing.And now we are told that there are people in the world ( Skripals Navalny ) who survived the impact of such an atomic bomb. I.e., if the lethal dose is only 0.00001 grams, then some "dim" FSB employee managed to use a dose of 0.000005 grams.To put it bluntly, he couldn't add a speck of dust, but somehow only added half a speck of dust. Left-hander of modernity, indeed...P.S. by the way, A-232 is the most powerful combat poison, but it is far from the poisons that mother nature created.In future articles, I will also talk about such poisons - they are 1000 times stronger than "Novichok". And one of them... botox. The one that girls prick into their lips.