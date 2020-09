© REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The chief medical correspondent for CNN, who questioned the value of wearing masks in March, is being blasted for claiming that a "source" told him Donald Trump could have "saved 80 to 90 percent" of Covid-19 victims in the US.Discussing a recent report that a plan for the US Postal Service to send five masks to every American earlier in the year was scrapped, Sanjay Gupta threw out comments on CNN on Friday blasting the White House's coronavirus response,Gupta, a neurosurgeon, claims his source told him that the White House knew Covid-19 could be spread "asymptomatically," but chose not to promote this information and continues to "ignore basic health measures.""This is what my source said: Every step along the way, this guidance that could have saved, you know, 80-90 percent of the people who have died could have been saved if this guidance had been abided by. Every step of the way, that guidance has been buried, and then minimized, then ignored, and now ridiculed," Gupta said.- with some critics even bringing up Gupta's own controversial past regarding Covid-19 information."Is this the same 'source' that inspired Gupta to tweet on Feb. 29 that surgical masks and N95 respirators are NOT 'necessary for healthy people unless you are a healthcare worker?'" Washington Examiner writer Becket Adams tweeted in reaction to his latest claims.Gupta's description of masks as "unnecessary" was brought up by several critics, including Pradheep Shanker, a radiologist and public health policy pundit, who blasted the latest declarations as "gaslighting.""[Dr. Sanjay Gupta] should be embarrassed to say this. Let's say it this way: Germany is a success story, right?So, what the hell policy would have saved that many? This is gaslighting," he tweeted Others were just as critical of Gupta's claim that a "source" had somehow given him this new hypothetical measurement of Covid deaths.