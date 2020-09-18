© AP



Another outbreak in China has sparked a wave of concern among authorities after thousands of people in the northern part of the country tested positive for a bacterial infection. The infection spread among people working in a state-owned biopharmaceutical plant in Lanzhou city, which produces animal vaccines after a leak occurred last year.Here's all you need to know about Brucellosis outbreak:news agency AFP reported. The total positive cases also included 20 students and faculty members of Lanzhou University, some of whom had been to the institute.* Health authorities have said there has beenof Brucellosis so far. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that person-to-person transmission of brucellosis is "extremely rare" but some symptoms may reoccur or never go away.* This infection outbreak, like other such as the coronavirus disease, has also traced its origin to animals. Sheep, cattle and pigs were most commonly involved in the spread of the bacteria, Lanzhou's health commission has said.* In this infection, some symptoms like recurrent fevers, chronic fatigue, swelling of the heart or arthritis are expected to never go away and reoccur in patients who have tested positive, according to the US' CDC.* Brucellosis also goes by the name of Malta fever or Mediterranean fever and can cause symptoms including headaches, muscle pain, fever and fatigue.