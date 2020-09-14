Puppet Masters
'It will start getting cooler, you just watch,' Trump tells California official who tied climate change to raging wildfires
RT
Mon, 14 Sep 2020 20:38 UTC
"It'll start getting cooler. You just watch," Trump said on Monday, during a roundtable in Sacramento with Newsom and other California officials, mostly Democrats.
"I wish science agreed with you," responded Wade Crowfoot, the state secretary for natural resources, to which the president replied, "Well, I don't think science knows, actually."
Both Crowfoot and Newsom had acknowledged that the state could do better with vegetation management, but insisted that climate change was responsible for the severity of the wildfires, which have torched 2.8 million acres of land and killed 24 people in just the past 30 days.
"We feel very strongly the hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting dryer. Something has happened to the plumbing of the world and we come from a perspective, humbly, that we assert the science that climate change is real," the governor told Trump at the meeting.
However, Newsom also welcomed Trump to California and thanked him for supporting the state financially as it battled the wildfires. He also said there was "no question... that we have not done justice on our forest management."
It was unclear whether by "getting cooler" Trump was referring to the approaching change in seasons that would result in lower temperatures, or some kind of global cooling. He did not elaborate. He did, however, called Newsom a "good man" and say he had a good relationship with the California governor though they came "from different sides of the planet," presumably politically.
The exchange in Sacramento came shortly after Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden dubbed Trump a "climate denier" in a speech in Delaware, arguing that re-electing him would result in more of America being ablaze and underwater.
Earlier on Monday, Democrat mega-donor Tom Steyer told CNN that the "only solution" for California wildfires was electing Biden in November.
The fires have also affected Oregon to the north, and forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate. Smoke plumes have blotted out the sun and turned the skies orange for several days, affecting air quality.
Comment: Perhaps Trump has been following SOTT's persistent call that global warming has historically preceded an ice age and that we could be heading into a mini-ice age right now. It's good to see that he is seeing through the global warming nonsense.
Reader Comments
The exchange in Sacramento came shortly after Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden dubbed Trump a "climate denier" in a speech in Delaware,I was listening to local radio just today whilst driving, and a report came on describing a man as a homophobe, a misogynist and wait for it... A climate denier! They said this all in a sentence with a straight face! So to deny climate change is up there with homophobe and misogyny.
An early marker for the propaganda ahead. Deny the hoax and your Hitler reincarnated!
There are several other sources that are paying attention to the solar minimum Earth climate correlation as well.
And the ice core sampling that shows that this has happened before, long ago and long before fossil fuel consumption.
Seeing Gavin in the hot seat was priceless! and the northern Ca. fire manager that spoke of the need for forest management directly to POTUS made Gavin squirm too. I hope they appoint someone with integrity to follow this funding closely so the idiot ds in power use it for what it is meant for.