© Ras Sig / Youtube



Ras Sig



I noticed a faintly glowing object that stood out against the background of the sky. It was flying 10 degrees above the horizon. A bright white glow with increasing intensity, the brightness increased to a magnitude of -3 or -4 - like the brightness of Jupiter or Venus.



It took me about 15 seconds to pick up a 5x magnification with night-vision device. The UFO originated in the south over the sea, 5 km near the coast - filmed from the village of Kotovsky. The object moved towards the city of Odessa and Zhivakhova Mountain - small mountain by the sea that in ancient times was a place of cult worship for Greek colonists.



I rotated focus on the night-vision device in an attempt to sharpen the perspective and capture the possible outlines of an object emitting light, but I saw nothing but a bright circular sphere. Even as the object faded, the sphere shrank to a small point and disappeared.



I filmed for a further minute, in case the object should suddenly reappear, but it disappeared from sight and even disappeared from the infrared radiation - invisible to humans, though visible to the device.

I also watched this for an hour. The same thing happened exactly 2 years ago in the same place. A bunch of videos on YouTube.

A reader sent us this video and description of "an unusual-looking object which appeared suddenly in the sky at low altitude, then disappeared two minutes later," off the coast of Odessa, Ukraine, on 8th September 2020.In searching for other videos of this incident, we came across one dated 14th September 2020, so 6 days after the above recording was made. The title is simply 'UFO over Odessa'; no other location markers are provided:Curiously, a comment left under the above video alluded to further sightings in the area:We couldn't find 'UFO Odessa' videos from 2018, but we did find this from 2017.