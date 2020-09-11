Taleed Brown, Media Production Specialist at AIER, is a creative professional with experience in digital marketing and content creation. He is Co-founder of Atlanta based startup Bespoke Black Media and has a YouTube channel with more than 5 million collective views. He's been featured on The Rubin Report, FEE.org, and has spoken at the Anarchapulco conference.

America's been under quarantine how long now, since March? And we're still being asked to wear a face shield and snorkel to pay a T-mobile bill. But worse than that inconvenience is probably the 32.9% collapse in GDP for Q2, the millions of people who are out of work, or partially employed, the kids who have to suffer through this cancerous attempt at social distance learning.This collective fight against the coronavirus, which was supposed to be two weeks to flatten the curve, has to be one of the most socially destructive impositions our country has ever faced.