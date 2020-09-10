© Reuters/Mike Blake



Republican and Democrat politicians have both embraced legislation to immunize themselves and their deep-pocketed corporate donors from legal liabilityRepublicans in the Senate have all but plagiarized a controversial provision from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo that will offeraccording to a trio of progressive journalists who compared the texts and interviewed some of the lobbyists who wrote the polarizing passages for the politicians in their pockets.When Cuomo's corporate immunity provisions first resurfaced in Senate Republicans' Covid-19 stimulus package in July, some thought it was a fluke.. Cuomo himself criticized the bill, even as journalists noted the similarity of its language to his own legislation.The bill in question was actually written by thein the midst of a pandemic that has seen tens of thousands of Americans die in nursing homes across the nation. Careful to cover all its bases, theCritics said the measure green-lighted the most egregious corporate misbehavior - "effectively reward[ing] executives at nursing homes where thousands of elderly residents were killed by the coronavirus," in the words of the progressive trio. Under pressure from progressive Democrats,However, that 'restriction', combined with the hefty federal payouts to hospitals for coronavirus cases, may only have- and other states quickly followed New York's example, passing their own version of the liability shield.While one might expect Republicans to wield a Democrat-led push for immunity for healthcare providers as a cudgel against their enemies during a politically sensitive election season,including it in July's Covid-19 stimulus package. The progressive journalists tracking the bills noted this happened around the same time as GNYHA recruited former Trump lawyer and current Republican fundraiser Albert Pirro Jr. to join their lobbying team.House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have - at least outwardly - argued against the inclusion of corporate immunity in the stimulus package, but plenty of the rank-and-file centrist Democrats who usually agree with them have hinted they're willing to climb on board.The Justice Department has requisitioned documents fromDemocrat-run states whose governors have been accused by Republican leaders of killing the elderly with variations on an executive order that required facilities to take in hospital patients without testing them for the virus. However,from the largesse of the health insurance industry.The statewide economic shutdown has left New York hospitals unaffiliated with the mega-lobbyists in dire financial straits,Routine medical procedures have been discontinued or severely curtailed amid the pandemic, while a growing number of Americans are delaying or avoiding seeking treatments due to fear of contracting the virus should they go to the hospital.