Graduates of a fellowship for Israelis funded by the Wexner Foundation have filed a defamation lawsuit against Yair Netanyahu for a June tweet in which the prime minister's son called graduates of the program a "cult of pedophiles."The nearly $300,000 lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Herzliya Magistrate's Court by 75 graduates of the Wexner Israel Fellowship at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government.Among the plaintiffs are the directors of two children's hospitals, prominent leaders of the military and security services, and leaders in Israel's health care system.