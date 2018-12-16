Yair Netanyahu
© Flash90
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is seen in Tel Aviv on November 26, 2017.
PM's son declares there will be no peace until one of the land's two major religions departs, and he rather it wasn't the Jews

Yair Netanyahu has said there will not be peace in the land of Israel until either all the Jews or all the Muslims leave - and he would prefer the latter.

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted the comment on Facebook on Thursday:

"There will not be peace here until:
1. All the Jews leave the land of Israel.
2. All the Muslims leave the land of Israel.

"I prefer the second option," he added.


Comment: Apparently Yair only shares his opinions with a select audience.
yair netanyahu facebook block

The post had garnered over 750 reactions as of Friday evening in Israel, most of them in agreement.

In a later post he added: "Do you know where there are no terror attacks? In Iceland and Japan. Coincidentally there's also no Muslim population there."

It's the second time in a week that the younger Netanyahu has posted a controversial comment online. On Monday, he posted on Facebook that the press, as well as left-wing NGOs and politicians, are "traitors." His father disavowed the comment.

Last year, Yair Netanyahu posted and then deleted an apparently anti-Semitic caricature of liberal Jewish financier George Soros.
soros cartoon new world order
© Yair Netanyahu/Facebook
Screenshot of a cartoon, featuring George Soros, posted by Yair Netanyahu, son of Israel’s prime minister, September 8, 2017.