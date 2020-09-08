© Richard Croft/Geograph



Carly Jan Smith, 31, in Dunstable,. Her whole room went from "side to side", she said.The British Geological Survey said it struck just north of Leighton Buzzard.Bedfordshire Police said there were no reports of injuries, althoughDr Richard Luckett, of the British Geological Survey, confirmed the quake, saying: "It was very minor on a global scale, but still"We get about two of these a year which is rare for the UK."He said there was a slight chance of aftershocks, "but they are very likely not to be felt".John Yorke, a computer programmer in Woburn Sands, Bedfordshire, said: "It felt like one subtle jolt to the house which made the windows vibrate."My initial thought was to look out of the window expecting to see a car had crashed into our property.."Ms Smith of Dunstable told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I was in my room and I thought my stepdad was doing something in the garage because the whole room just went from side to side, really strongly."It was like the foundation beneath me had kind of jolted."Karen Cursons, a 56-year-old town councillor, said: "I felt it.Christine Sawyer, who lives in a mobile home in Caddington, she said it had left her "really scared" as she feared her property had broken off its mooring."The whole place shook, it felt like something had hit the side of the home", she said. "My dog shot out of her chair!"Gavin Prechner was working from home in Leighton Buzzard.He said: "It felt like a car had crashed into my house, but then the rumbling and shaking continued."But he added: "No damage to report apart from a hairline crack in the paint work in my upstairs office and some pictures looking wonky on the wall!"