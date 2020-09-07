Two strong earthquakes, within 20 minutes of each other, rocked the Vanuatu capital Port Vila this afternoon.According to the United States Geological Survey website the first quake, which struck at 6:12pm, measured 6.2 on the Richter scale and occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre about 73 kms north north east of Port Vila.The second measured 5.7 and hit at 6:29pm it was also at a depth of 10kms but its epicentre was a little closer at 75kms north north east of Vila.Residents in Port Vila were shaken by quakes but so far there have been no reports of any serious damage.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre reported there was no threat of a Tsunami from either quake.