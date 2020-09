© Picasa



"The Black Lives Matter movement has demonstrated that we need to do more and act faster, so as a first step we have commenced an institution-wide review on naming and recognition. We want to learn and educate ourselves, recognising that greater understanding and awareness on diversity and inclusion are essential."

The Natural History Museum will become the latest institution to review it's collections after an audit warned its Charles Darwin exhibitions could be seen as "offensive".whose voyage to the Galapagos Island on HMS Beagle was cited by a curator as one of Britain's many "colonialist scientific expeditions".Museum bosses are now desperately seeking to address what some staff believe areThe executive board told staff in documents seen by The Sunday Telegraph that "in light of Black Lives Matter and the recent anti-racist demonstrations around the world One of the institution's directors said in internal documents that new action taken to address these issues would alter "the use and display of our collections and public spaces".An example of the new thinking to addresswas a paper penned by a curator and shared with staff, which claimed "science, racism, and colonial power were inherently entwined". The work further argues thatThe executive board of the museum is understood to be "very engaged with the many issues and questions it highlights".Legacies that may fall foul of the shift in opinion might be the exotic birds of Darwin and Captain Robert Fitzroy, as their shared journey to South American was, according to the paper shared with staff.The great naturalist Darwin also has a statue in the museum's main hall, and a large wing named after him.to be addressed, as the botanist sailed with Captain James Cook on the Endeavor voyage in the service of the British Empire.The ceiling of the grand Hintze Hall, where Hope the blue whale's skeleton hangs, could also be problematic for staff.The painted ceiling contains, according to the paper shared with staff in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.The museum holds one of the largest collections of items gathered by Carl Linnaeus, the Swedish scientist who devised the Latin naming system of different species.He thought Africans "indolent", and his naming system could be seen as erasing indigenous terms for specimens then collected and renamed by European naturalists.The flora specimins of British Museum founding father Sir Hans Sloane, who benefited from slavery in Jamaica, also form a large part of the collection.Historical assemblages of items like Sir Hans' Jamaican collection could be reviewed by the institution.Michael Dixon, the director of the Natural History Museum, explained to staff: