as the largest US handgun maker posted record quarterly sales amid surging demand for firearms.Gun sales in the company's first fiscal quarter, ended July 31,from a year earlier to a record $230 million, Smith & Wesson said late Thursday. The firmmore than doubling to 584,000 units, as production was ramped up and inventories were drained.chief executive Mark Smith told investors on a conference call . The company also noted that its customer base is widening, citing a National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) estimate thatSmith & Wesson is a benchmark for the gun industry, not only as a sales volume leader but also as an iconic and historic brand popularized by the likes of Dirty Harry , the Clint Eastwood movie character who carried a Model 29 44 Magnum.and it was sued in June for marketing an assault rifle used in a 2019 shooting at a California synagogue.The arms manufacturer's overall May-July sales surged 125 percent year on year to $278 million, exceeding analyst projections by upward of $80 million.Smith saidas consumers typically buy more firearms when there are expectations of new gun-control laws. But he saidThe FBI has run 25.9 million background checks for gun purchases this year, putting volumes on pace to surpass the record full-year high of 28.4 million, set in 2019, by about the middle of this month. Bin June, at the height of the Black Lives Matter and Antifa riots."We're into one of those surges where the industry's ability to supply is outstripped by the demand," Smith said.