The state recently experienced heavy rainfall and thunderstorms due to the monsoon. While the rainfall in 2019 was more than 100% of the seasonal average in the state,revealed the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report 'Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India'.Deaths due to lightning accounted for 46% of the total deaths attributed to 'forces of nature' in the report. Experts pointed to reasons such as more thundershowers/thunderstorms and more persons working outdoors. The report did not provide city or district-wise details for these deaths.Despite 2019 having excessive rainfall - the state got 1,175mm of rain, or 144% of the average seasonal rainfall till October 31 - it recorded the fewest deaths in five years under the floods and torrential rain category. Compared to 102 deaths in 2015 and 101 in 2017, there were just 17 such deaths in 2019.