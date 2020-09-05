Society's Child
Militia members face gun charges, alleged to have come to Kenosha 'to pick people off'
Fox News
Sat, 05 Sep 2020 17:17 UTC
A pair of Missouri residents connected to a militia group traveled to Kenosha, Wis., amid demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake "to loot and possibly 'pick people off,'" according to a federal criminal complaint.
Michael Karmo, 40, and Cody Smith, 33, both of Hartville, Mo., were arrested Tuesday at a hotel in Kenosha County on federal charges of illegal possession of firearms. Both men are barred from possessing firearms because of past criminal convictions.
Karmo has prior convictions for vehicle theft, evading a peace officer resulting in injury or death and burglary, among other crimes. Smith has a domestic battery conviction.
According to the complaint, the Kenosha Police Department informed the FBI that a law enforcement agency in Iowa received a tip that the pair were traveling to the city with firearms. The FBI obtained messages between Karmo and the tipster, some of which showed Karmo posing with what appeared to be a rifle and drum-style magazine, the complaint said.
The message to the unidentified tipster read: "This is a game changer."
"Karmo told (him) he was going to Kenosha with the intention of possibly using the firearms on people," the complaint said, referring to a witness. (The witness) "feared that with Karmo's increase in conspiracy theory talks and other 'crazy' political talk he was not in the right mindset to have a firearm."
The pair arrived in the city Tuesday to participate in a rally to support President Trump, who toured the city and met with local officials. They went to a local high school where Trump was speaking and brought handguns, but locked them in a car, Karmo allegedly told investigators.
The protests in Kenosha over the Blake shooting were mostly peaceful but turned violent after hours for several days. Blake was paralyzed after being shot seven times Aug. 23 by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey.
The violence amid the protests culminated when 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two protesters, and wounded a third last week.
He faces several felony charges, including homicide.
Karmo and Smith are members of the 417 Second Amendment Militia in Missouri, the complaint said. The group's Facebook page was taken down as of Friday, but the Kenosha News reported several posts celebrating Rittenhouse and law enforcement.
The paper said Karmo and Smith are being held in Kenosha County jail pending transfer to the FBI. The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department did not return messages from Fox News.
Disgusting. I'm done trying to defend this institution. I've tried to be forgiving. Considering what they put me through, I should know better. I will consider them a belligerent and hostile American organization from here on out. Enough is enough.
The Police should either stand up for Americans or sit the hell down. They are nothing more than Antifa bodyguards.
In a word; REVOLTING.
Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot and killed two protesters, and wounded a third last week.Totally sick of this BS. He killed two felonious attackers who tried to murder him and burn down the village.
"Protesters." Whatever. What a load.
A pair of Missouri residents connected to a militia group traveled to Kenosha, Wis., amid demonstrations over the police shooting of Jacob Blake "to loot and possibly 'pick people off,'" according to a federal criminal complaint.Hell, one could say that Dirty Harry was hoping to 'pick people off', depending upon his mental state. After all, isn't that what, "Do ya feel lucky, Punk? [Link] or "Make my day Make my day." mean? (Aka, 'you don't wanna fuck with me')
Though I don't say it and NEVER have thought it, , it remains true for me - and that matters not whether I happen to possess a firearm. (See, e.g., this film gem recently posted by BBub: [Link] Rorschach didn't have a firearm, but he 'picked off' that guy, eh what?) [Link]
Polite conclusion: Oink.
R.C.
P.s.,
"A witness also told authorities that Karmo had been talking about conspiracy theories and "other 'crazy' political talk" and that Karmo was not in the right mindset to have a firearm, the complaint said."In fairness, it used to be that pigs couldn't pay people to lie in the fashion that the pigs wished, but 'confidential informants' and the drug war have made it commonplace, though always just as morally wrong.
Hopefully they'll end up with a decent attorney who will fight this to trial, but that's sadly unlikely and they'll instead be proverbially sold down the river.
RC
Comment: From Channel 3000: