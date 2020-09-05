CNN, the network that for the best part of 3 years pushed the conspiracy theory that President Trump colluded with Russia, and attacks Trump constantly every day, is now complaining that it isn't fair that the network hasn't been chosen to host a Presidential Debate.CNN host Brianna Keillar noted Thursday that "The presidential debates are set and Fox News' Chris Wallace will monitor the first between President Trump and Joe Biden."Reporter Oliver Darcy then joined Keillar, and the pair whined about how biased toward Trump Fox News is (even though Trump says almost every week that Fox News is unfair to him)."You have to keep in mind that the network he [debate host Chris Wallace] works for has pushed propaganda, has pushed disinformation, has trafficked in lies," Darcy proclaimed.Darcy declared that the debate commission's choice of Fox News' Wallace to host the debate is a "slap in the face" to other networks, like CNN, which he claimed has reported "the truth no matter how costly it is," and "haven't bent the knee for this White House."Darcy's assertion is, on it's face, laughable: