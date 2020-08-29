CNN has hired a new reporter, the "This is Fine" dog of internet fame.Created by KC Green, the dog began as a humble webcomic and has gone on to do great things, from working on multiple political campaigns and at the Trump White House to now landing a job as a CNN correspondent.During his first report last night at the Kenosha riots, the dog stood in front of a tire fire and reported to both of CNN's faithful viewers that "this is fine."CNN dutifully changed its chyron to read THIS IS FINE for the entire report, as well, saying they will hold that caption for the remainder of the riots.When asked how he's feeling about his new career as CNN reporter, the dog said, "This is fine."