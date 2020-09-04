© Itsuo Inouye/AP



Palau has sought to welcome Chinese tourists, and Chinese investment - particularly noticeable in hotels in the capital Koror

the US - which also brings significant financial aid

The western Pacific nation of Palau has urged the United States military to build bases on its territory - in the heart of a region where Washington is pushing back against growing Chinese influence.US defense secretary Mark Esper visited the island nation last week as part of a Pacific tour, accusing Beijing of a "malign influence" and "ongoing destabilising activities" across the region.Palau's president Tommy Remengesau Jr later revealed he had told Esper the US military was welcome to build facilities in his country, an archipelago about 1500km east of the Philippines.In a letter apparently hand-delivered to the defence secretary, Remengesau urged the US to commit to military infrastructure on its islands.Addressed to Esper and marked "by hand delivery, Koror, Palau," the letter said the nation of 20,000 was eager to host land bases, port facilities and airfields for the US military.Under the deal, the US military has access to the islands, although it currently has no troops permanently stationed there."We should use the mechanisms of the compact to establish a regular US military presence in Palau," Remengesau's letter said."The US military's right to establish defence sites in the Republic of Palau has been under-utilised for the entire duration of the compact."He said bases in Palau would not only increase US military preparedness but also help the local economy, which is struggling as the Covid-19 pandemic has halted tourism, its main industry.Ahead of a meeting with president Donald Trump last year, he urged "a stronger US presence in the Pacific, we want to see that happen"."There are so many things that the US can show leadership, as you can see China seems to be the main nation showing initiative and aggressively coming to the Pacific and establishing their mark."While- the Pacific nation has consistently resisted Chinese political influence in the archipelago.But the pressure on Palau to make the same switch is significant., with the stroke of a pen knocking out a huge and growing proportion of the tourist market.But it will not be Remengesau's administration that sees in the new partnership or welcomes new military bases. Like the US, whose election cycle Palau follows, the presidency of the Pacific nation is term-limited, and Remengesau's second four-year term ends following elections on 3 November.