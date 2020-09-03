409 migrants crossed the English Channel to reach UK shores in small boats today - significantly breaking the previous single-day record.
Hundreds were intercepted in the water while others managed to land on beaches, according to the Home Office.
It brings the total number who have successfully made the journey this year to more than 5,600.
Comment: If those numbers can be trusted.
The previous one day record was 235, set on August 6 this year.
It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is a "target and magnet" for people traffickers and promised to change the law to help tackle the crisis.
Bright and clear conditions meant that France was clearly visible from Dover throughout Wednesday.