Cheese and pizza emojis are being used as a secret code by paedophiles to communicate on social media sites such as Instagram and Twitter, online safety groups have warned.Members of the parents' group told The Telegraph they often found such accounts sharing images of children taken in family settings such on beaches or gardens, which appeared to have been stolen from the parents' social media profiles.The group of parents was started by India, a 27-year-old executive assistant from London, who asked the paper not to use her surname, and who stumbled across the child image accounts on social media.She said: "I couldn't just scroll past it as at the end of the day these are people's children."There are pictures of little boys aged five or six on the beach in their swimming trunks and chances are that picture was taken by their parents on their holiday. Somehow that picture has gotten into their hands.""This is about parents not thinking because they are not aware that these bad guys are out there doing this."Vaishnavi J, Head of Safety at Instagram, told the Telegraph: "Any content that endangers children is abhorrent and we're committed to doing everything we can to keep it off our apps."We remove accounts that share or solicit this type of content and report them to the police. We also use technology that's constantly improving to find and remove known child exploitation imagery."We've been working with India to investigate and remove the accounts she's identified and we're grateful for her help.""Our dedicated teams work to stay ahead of bad-faith actors and to ensure we're doing everything we can to remove content, facilitate investigations, and protect minors from harm — both on and offline."