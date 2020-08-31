© Pocheon Fire Station handout photo



Residents in Pocheon, a mountainous area about 30 miles north of Seoul, have long complained about noise, unexploded ordnances and stray rounds from the range, which is used year-round.

A crash involving a U.S. military vehicle killed four South Koreans, prompting U.S. Forces Korea to temporarily suspend, officials said Monday.An SUV carrying the four civilians rear-ended the armored personnel carrier -- a tracked vehicle -- at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on a road near the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex in the city of Pocheon, local police and fire officials said.One was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation but was cleared and released back to his unit, according to the 2nd Infantry Division.USFK expressed "its deepest condolences" to the families and loved ones of the deceased and said the military is fully cooperating with the South Korean police investigation into the crash."USFK is aware of the fatal accident near the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex," the command said in a statement. "Out of respect to those killed and their families, Eighth Army is temporarily suspending training in the area."Photos of the scene showed a camouflaged M577 Armored Command Vehicle that was mangled in the back, including damage to the right-side tracks.South Korea's Defense Ministry also expressed condolences and promised to work with USFK and other relevant organizations to make sure "follow-up measures are able to be properly implemented in accordance with the results of the investigation into the accident."In response, USFK has made a number of safety improvements to the 3,390-acre training complex, such as installing 16-foot berms behind targets and deploying explosive ordnance disposal troops to help excavate stray munitions in surrounding areas., which remains technically at war with the North after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.However, recent polls show public support is strong for the longstanding alliance between the two countries, despite recent disputes over defense cost-sharing and how to deal with the North amid stalled U.S.-led nuclear talks.