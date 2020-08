© Unknown



"The issue with Antifa - it's not just one singular group. It's a loosely knit organization that's very hard to define, very hard to define who's a part of it. I think what we see with them individually targeting law enforcement, individually targeting certain officials for certain reasons, that is the definition of domestic terrorism."

Chad Wolf, the current Secretary of Homeland Security made a public statement yesterday clarifying that Antifa "absolutely" meets the standards to be classified as domestic terrorists:Recently, even top brass at Facebook finally realized that Antifa were promoting violence, and shut down many of their accounts and groups.The backdrop to all this is the continuing civil disturbances in many American cities, especially those on the west coast. Wolf also mentioned in his statement thatWolf's speech touched on the fact that, while federal agencies are more than willing to help out in any capacity that they may be needed, it is ultimately up to local and state police to maintain and promote public order in their own jurisdictions.Wolf also brought up the fact thatPortland is one of those jurisdictions where local police are often told to leave rioters alone that Antifa members often carry to the protests. Some of these lasers are powerful enough to cause permanent eye injuries or even complete blindness. Antifa are also known to convert fireworks into makeshift mortars that are nonetheless potentially very deadly over their area of effect.