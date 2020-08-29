To those fed a diet of mainstream media disinformation, the protests sweeping the US are just that: protests. They're grassroots affairs, expressions of discontent and resentment at a status quo that oppresses African Americans and denies them the rights and privileges afforded to whites.
That may have been true for all of about a day following the death of George Floyd back in May, and some of the protesters no doubt still feel that they're fighting the good fight. But far more have taken to the streets to commit brazen acts of violence, looting, and criminality. Thousands have been injured, and more than 32 people have been killed, including the two shot in apparent self-defense by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Tuesday night.
The riots have been enabled by Democrat leaders who have at best excused and at worst encouraged the most base excesses of the mob.
The mob's latest target was Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. Paul and his wife were accosted by a screaming crowd of rioters outside the Republican National Convention in Washington, DC on Thursday night. Explaining the event to Fox News on Friday, Paul said that "had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless."
If any Democrat can claim credit for inspiring violent street harassment, it's California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. Back in 2018, Waters told her supporters that if they come across an ally of President Donald Trump in public, "you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."
Her supporters followed her words to the letter, harassing and threatening Republican officials on the streets and in restaurants throughout that summer. However, the violence has since escalated, just as the rhetoric has.
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley - a member of the so-called 'Squad' and media darling - called last week for mobilized "unrest on the streets" against the Trump administration. Way back in June, as Minneapolis and Portland burned, Kamala Harris, now Joe Biden's running mate, warned the public that the riots are "a movement" that's "not gonna stop."
"Everyone beware. They're not gonna stop before election day in November, and they're not gonna stop after election day. They're not gonna let up and they should not."The exterminationist left
A good friend of mine once called the American left wing the "Interahamwe Left." Given the events of recent months, the comparison is apt.
The Interahamwe were a Hutu political movement in the Rwanda of the early 1990s, and helped perpetrate a sickening genocide against the country's Tutsi minority. Immediately before the butchery began in 1994, a Hutu radio station put out a cryptic broadcast: "Cut down the tall trees." Hutus across the country took up rifles and machetes and slaughtered an estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 Tutsis in the course of three months. The genocide was merciless, with neighbor killing neighbor in villages, schools, and churches.
That broadcast came after a year of anti-Tutsi radio messaging, during which Hutu spokesmen ginned up hatred against the Tutsi. Just like the Hutus did in Rwanda, the American left has shut off all avenues for rapprochement and reconciliation. Just look at the harassment of anyone who refuses to prostrate themselves before the woke mob. Then look at the barbarism that leftist mouthpieces wish upon their enemies.
While it's true that street violence is a world away from systematic execution, the messaging of the American left is in some way similar. Except the Democratic Party doesn't need to cloak its message in the poetic euphemisms of the Interahamwe. Instead they simply instruct their street fighters to go out and raise hell.
Not a single prominent Democrat has issued a clear and unequivocal denunciation of the violence. Joe Biden meekly pleaded with the mob this week to show some restraint, but that only came about after a marked drop in his polling numbers.
t's unlikely that they'd listen anyway. If they were open to reason, the crowd shouting "Breonna Taylor" at Rand Paul would realize that Paul actually tried to pass the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act in the Senate earlier this summer. The Act would have banned "no-knock" warrants, like the kind Louisville Police Department were serving when they shot Taylor dead in March.
But the crowd has gotten a taste for violence, and long since abandoned reason.
Biden, Harris and the Democratic Party likely saw opportunity in the Black Lives Matter movement. They could praise the protesters in the streets, using the images of thousands of marching demonstrators to highlight the failings of the Trump administration. They could even close their eyes and let the rioters loose as their unofficial Tonton Macoutes, terrorizing political opponents.
However, even with these boogeymen affecting Democratic poll numbers, it is unlikely that Biden's wheedling will calm them down. They've been fed too much encouraging agitprop for that. Should Biden and Harris manage to win this November, Harris might get exactly what she asked for.
