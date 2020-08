© Reuters/Mike De Sisti



"Everyone beware. They're not gonna stop before election day in November, and they're not gonna stop after election day. They're not gonna let up and they should not."

The exterminationist left

About the Author:

Graham Dockery is an Irish journalist, commentator, and writer at RT. Previously based in Amsterdam, he wrote for DutchNews and a scatter of local and national newspapers.

Protests and riots have spiraled out of control in the US. However, these aren't spontaneous demonstrations. Instead they're egged on by Democrats, who seem hell-bent on burning America to the ground.They're grassroots affairs, expressions of discontent and resentment at a status quo that oppresses African Americans and denies them the rights and privileges afforded to whites.following the death of George Floyd back in May, and some of the protesters no doubt still feel that they're fighting the good fight. But far more have taken to the streets to commit brazen acts of violence, looting, and criminality.including the two shot in apparent self-defense by teenager Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Tuesday night.The riots have been enabled by Democrat leaders who have at best excused and at worst encouraged the most base excesses of the mob.Paul and his wife were accosted by a screaming crowd of rioters outside the Republican National Convention in Washington, DC on Thursday night. Explaining the event to Fox News on Friday, Paul said that "had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless."If any Democrat can claim credit for inspiring violent street harassment, it'sBack in 2018, Waters told her supporters that if they come across an ally of President Donald Trump in public, "you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere." harassing and threatening Republican officials on the streets and in restaurants throughout that summer. However, the violence has since escalated, just as the rhetoric has.- a member of the so-called 'Squad' and media darling - called Way back in June, as Minneapolis and Portland burned,A good friend of mine once called the American left wing theGiven the events of recent months, the comparison is apt.Immediately before the butchery began in 1994, a Hutu radio station put out a cryptic broadcast: "Cut down the tall trees." Hutus across the country took up rifles and machetes and slaughtered an estimated 500,000 to 1,000,000 Tutsis in the course of three months. The genocide was merciless, with neighbor killing neighbor in villages, schools, and churches.That broadcast came after a year of anti-Tutsi radio messaging , during which Hutu spokesmen ginned up hatred against the Tutsi. Just like the Hutus did in Rwanda,Just look at the harassment of anyone who refuses to prostrate themselves before the woke mob. Then look at the barbarism that leftist mouthpieces wish upon their enemies.While it's true that street violence is a world away from systematic execution, the messaging of the American left is in some way similar. Except the Democratic Party doesn't need to cloak its message in the poetic euphemisms of the Interahamwe. InsteadJoe Biden meekly pleaded with the mob this week to show some restraint, but that only came about after a marked drop in his polling numbers.t's unlikely that they'd listen anyway. If they were open to reason, the crowd shouting "Breonna Taylor" at Rand Paul would realize that Paul actually tried to pass the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act in the Senate earlier this summer. The Act would have banned "no-knock" warrants, like the kind Louisville Police Department were serving when they shot Taylor dead in March.But the crowd has gotten a taste for violence, and long since abandoned reason.Biden, Harris and the Democratic Party likely saw opportunity in the Black Lives Matter movement. They could praise the protesters in the streets, using the images of thousands of marching demonstrators to highlight the failings of the Trump administration. They could even close their eyes and let the rioters loose as their unofficial Tonton Macoutes, terrorizing political opponents.However, even with these boogeymen affecting Democratic poll numbers, it is unlikely that Biden's wheedling will calm them down.for that. Should Biden and Harris manage to win this November, Harris might get exactly what she asked for.