© AP Photo/Steve Helber



The Virginia Senate passed a measure Wednesday that gives judges and juries the discretion to reduce the charge for assaulting law enforcement officers from a felony to a misdemeanor if the officer is not hurt during the encounter. The bill , introduced by Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax),as it is frequently used in encounters that are inconsequential.While the charge remains to be a felony, the measure gives a judge or jury the power to reduce it to a misdemeanor if the incident did not result in a bodily injury.Republicans claimed that the law would make it more difficult for officers to do their jobs and for departments to find new recruits. GOP senators called for the bill to be taken up during next year's session.Senate Minority Leader Thomas K. Norment Jr. (R-James City) suggested that lawmakers "gently carry" the legislation to the 2021 General Assembly sessiona call that Democrats dismissed as an attempt to kick it down the road.Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie E. Locke (D-Hampton) argued that nothing was wrong with the legislation as it stood andsaying that lawmakers should pass the measure to"Now is not the time for never, we're dealing with now," Locke said.Surovell said that in most instances, the charges come as a result of an arrest that "becomes unnecessarily aggressive." He added that research shows that mandatory minimums do not deter people from committing crimes.The bill will now head to the House of Delegates, where Democrats hold a 10-seat majority.