Russo-Syrian task force obliterates 327 ISIS terrorists as retribution for assassination of a Russian general
Fort Russ
Wed, 26 Aug 2020 20:20 UTC
"Airstrikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian Arab Air Force, artillery fire and actions of special surveillance and reconnaissance groups in the 'white desert' liquidated 327 militants, destroyed 134 shelters, 17 observation posts, seven warehouses with equipment and five underground storage facilities for weapons and ammunition," RIA Novisti quotes the statement.
The anti-terrorist op came in response to a series of ISIS terrorist attacks on Syrian regular and pro-SAA forces, as well as the Russian military advisers in the desert areas in eastern Syrian provinces of Homs and Deir Ez-Zor. In one of these terrorist attacks by ISIS, near the At-Taim oil field, approximately 15 km outside the city of Deir Ez-Zor, Russian Major-General Vyacheslav Gladkih was killed, while two Russian servicemen were wounded.
The blast also killed Muhammad Tiisir Az-Zahir, the commander of the loyalist Syrian National Defense Forces of the city of Mayadin. The terrorist attack took place on August 18, while the mixed Russo-Syrian convoy was returning from a humanitarian mission.
When numbers provided by the Russian Ministry of Defense are taken into account, the August 18-24 anti-terrorist operation likely delivered a deadly blow to ISIS cells hiding in the eastern Syrian desert regions. Still, it is fairly unlikely that the ISIS threat was fully removed. As long as areas not controlled by the official Damascus remain there (like the US-occupied area of al-Tanf), ISIS will always have where to hide and restore its forces.
"Still, it is fairly unlikely that the ISIS threat was fully removed. As long as areas not controlled by the official Damascus remain there (like the US-occupied area of al-Tanf), ISIS will always have where to hide and restore its forces."If the article were truly honest, the last part ( ". . . ISIS will always have where to hide and restore its forces." ) would have been written as ". . . all the insurgent forces will always be protected, resupplied, and restored to operational capability by the US".