Many of these people compare their lives right now to living in a totalitarian regime, where rules make no sense but people are afraid to say so.

Enough.Every day there's a new story about the death of New York, how we're so broken we can never be rebuilt. And every day brings a new crazy piece of news to a New York already on the brink to prove those people right. Our elected officials are crushing our city and state. Enough.We can't live like this anymore. The constant new rules, the continued dance around reopening. New York City is failing. Our governor and mayor are keeping us in a state of disarray.The rest of the state has had indoor dining for nearly two months but New York City has been stuck with tables in street parking spots.And Cuomo is already threatening to close restaurants again in the fall. But NYC hasn't even really opened yet! If we can't open restaurants now, we can't open them ever, and our city dies. Enough.The real problem is limited outcry from New Yorkers. Cuomo and de Blasio are destroying the fabric of our city, and people are too afraid of the virus to stop them.The East Village bar Lucky had its liquor license pulled, according to the Web site Eater , after the owner started a petition "to reverse the state's new mandate that bars must serve substantial amounts of food with any alcohol purchase." The Village Line bar in Erie County mocked Cuomo with its menu items, and it too had its liquor license suddenly pulled.Stop torturing small-business owners with nonsensical regulations and unfair enforcement. Enough.De Blasio and Cuomo love to celebrate how well New York handled the pandemic. Please. We didn't cooperate and stay inside for so long so our kids could go to school, maybe, sometimes.If you love New York, stand up for it now or don't be surprised that when you finally change out of pajamas and leave the house, there will be no more New York to return to.