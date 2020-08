State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver told 8News on Friday that he plans to mandate coronavirus vaccinations for Virginians once one is made available to the public.Health officials say an immunization could be released as early as 2021.Dr. Oliver says that, as long as he is still the Health Commissioner, he intends to mandate the coronavirus vaccine."It is killing people now, we don't have a treatment for it and if we develop a vaccine that can prevent it from spreading in the community we will save hundreds and hundreds of lives," Oliver said.Under state law, only people with a medical exemption could refuse the mandate.The Virginia General Assembly is considering a bill during an ongoing special session that would allow people with religious opposition to opt-out of the requirement. The bill needs to clear a committee in the House of Delegates before the full chamber could vote on it.Oliver says he strongly opposes the bill.Meanwhile, a new poll suggests. Even though health officials say it will be safe, some have raised concerns about the speed of development."We would not launch a campaign around mass vaccination with anything that hasn't proven to be safe," Oliver said. Virginia Freedom Keepers Director of Communications Kathleen Medaries, a mother of three from Chesterfield, says this is a matter of medical choice."This is not a Republican or Democrat issue. It's not a pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine issue, " Medaries said.Oliver believes that, in the case of COVID-19, public health takes precedent over choice. He said herd immunity is the state's best defense to stop the spread.Medaries responded.