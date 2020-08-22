© Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis



New Delhi's mass antibody testing has found that almost 30 percent of those living in the Indian capital may have been infected with the coronavirus."We found that 29.1 percent of the population of Delhi had antibodies, which means that they were infected and have been cured," the capital city's Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters on Thursday.in the capital territory as of now.India is in the top three of countries most affected by the coronavirus epidemic. The South Asian nation has reported 2.8 million active cases and 53,866 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.Studies suggesting that the global coronavirus tally may be far greater than the official figure have been published in several countries. In July, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has quoted an estimate claiming that "25 million Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus so far." He added that "30 to 35 million people" are likely to be exposed to the disease in the coming months in Iran alone.