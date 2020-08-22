© Illustration/ Getty Images/Science Photo Library/Andrzej Wojcicki

A freshly detected asteroid has been put straight onto the European Space Agency's 'risk list' as calculations forecast that it could smash into Earth in 10 years.The agency detected the space rock this week and immediately added it to the list of potentially hazardous near-Earth objects, as calculations predict thatThe data indicates thatas it races towards Earth. Thankfully, if the asteroid does stray into Earth's path,which exploded above Russia in February 2013. The comet was just 18 meters in diameter, but was still sizable enough to cause significant localized damage to thousands of buildings in the area. Scientific investigations into the dramatic explosion found that the energy released by the blast was equivalent to about 30 atomic bombs.The space agency says thatof colliding with Earth on the risk list.Astronomers will learn more about the newly detected asteroid when it travels past our planet on September 2., the space rock will comefrom Earth so there's no reason for alarm.