Portland rioter Marquise "Keese" Love, who is currently on the run from police for attacking a driver who had attempted to help stop a mob from attacking a trans person, was involved in a sickening gang assault on another white man prior to the viral incident.In a shocking video of Love's previous attack, a large group is seen running up to a man and brutally beating him before dragging him down the street and continuing the attack. Love is clearly visible in the surveillance footage of the violence released by police in June.In a post on SnapChat, Love insists he did nothing wrong."Might go to jail for murder tonight for a racist when all I did was fight him," Love wrote. "Look it up on Twitter put money on my books and come see me."If you have information that could lead to the arrest of this dangerous individual, please contact the Portland Police.UPDATE: This article previously said the incident had happened in the days before the attack on Haner, it was actually in June and we have updated accordingly.