Moscow's CCTV system, recentlye, continues to split opinion. A survey has revealed that just under half of the capital's residents support the expansion of facial recognition.According to research conducted by the Levada Center,, with 47 percent supporting it. The Russian capital has an extensive citywide CCTV system, allowing the authorities to track and find criminals wanted by law enforcement. In recent months, the cameras were used to detect and punish citizens for breaking the rules under the city's strict coronavirus self-isolation regime.The research revealed that those who supported the installation of cameras mainly explained that they help to combat crime (70 percent), with another quarter (27 percent) saying they are necessary for safety. Opponents of the facial recognition system cited "total surveillance" (53 percent) and the violation of citizens' freedoms (39 percent) as their main complaints.In 2016, the Levada Center polling company was registered as a "foreign agent" within Russia due to it receiving Western funding.