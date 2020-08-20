"A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's zero-tolerance policy," WIBW reported. "According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio."
The slide lists the following as "acceptable":
The slide lists the following as "unacceptable":
- Black Lives Matter (BLM)
- Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)
The employee who took the photograph told the local news organization: "If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory. If we're talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it's discrimination."
- Blue Lives Matter
- All Lives Matter
- MAGA Attire
- Political Affiliated Slogans or Materia
The employee spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.
Black Lives Matter is a far-left neo-Marxist organization and the groups co-founder openly states that she is a "trained Marxist."
Alexandra Phillips wrote at The Telegraph:
In a world where nothing is exempt from moral judgment, being on trend means signing up to radical political movements."Blue Lives Matter" is about showing support for the law enforcement officials who protect America's streets. "All Lives Matter" is about racial equality. "MAGA" or "Make America Great Again," is a slogan that shows support for President Donald Trump's agenda.
That is what Black Lives Matter is. Don't take my word for it. Take theirs. The form of words that appears on most online posts connected to the group riffs on 'the black radical tradition' which counts among its past contributors the Black Panther Movement and Malcom X. BLM happily self-identifies as a neo-Marxist movement with various far left objectives, including defunding the police (an evolution of the Panther position of public open-carry to control the police), to dismantling capitalism and the patriarchal system, disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure, seeking reparations from slavery to redistribute wealth and via various offshoot appeals, to raise money to bail black prisoners awaiting trial. The notion of seizing control of the apportionment of capital, dismantling the frameworks of society and neutralising and undermining law enforcement are not just Marxist, but anarchic.
Goodyear reportedly did not answer questions about whether the slide was from the company, but did release the following statement:
Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.
UPDATE 19/08/2020: Tire maker Goodyear is scrambling to do damage control after a leaked diversity-training slide suggested it'd fallen in with Black Lives Matter corporate virtue brigade
The company attempted to distance itself from the offending slide - which warned of "zero tolerance" for Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats or slogans such as "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter," while deeming "Black Lives Matter" and LGBT pride attire acceptable - in a frantic tweet on Wednesday.
Cautioning that the slide had "created some misconceptions about our policies and our company," Goodyear attempted to fob off blame for the policy on an unspecified third party.
Insisting it "has always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so," the company claimed "the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate, nor was it part of a diversity training class."
The employee who originally leaked the slide claimed it was presented by an area manager during diversity training at the company's Topeka plant and that it was produced in its Akron, Ohio corporate office. Goodyear initially declined to comment on the slide's origins when asked about it by local media on Tuesday, but seems to have had a change of heart on seeing the president's call for a boycott the following morning.
However, it stopped short of embracing MAGA hats in the workplace, instead attempting to rationalize the policy it claimed not to have written by reasoning that "zero tolerance for any forms of harassment or discrimination" requires a ban on "political campaigning for any candidate or political party, as well as similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of racial justice and equity issues."
The tweet may have merely dug Goodyear's hole deeper, as the company soon disabled comments on its statement.
Citing its "BAN ON MAGA HATS" in a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump had called on his followers to boycott Goodyear, pointing out that "this is what the Radical Left Democrats do" and hinting that conservatives must learn to "play the same game."
While Goodyear is only the latest of dozens, if not hundreds, of companies to bend the knee to BLM, it stands to lose more than most from a conservative boycott. Woke Twitter, disproportionately living in coastal cities with ample public transportation, is unlikely to be buying Goodyear products anyway, while the red-state inhabitants of "flyover country" require cars - and tires - to get from point A to point B.
