Black Lives Matter (BLM)

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride (LGBT)

Blue Lives Matter

All Lives Matter

MAGA Attire

Political Affiliated Slogans or Materia

In a world where nothing is exempt from moral judgment, being on trend means signing up to radical political movements.



That is what Black Lives Matter is. Don't take my word for it. Take theirs. The form of words that appears on most online posts connected to the group riffs on 'the black radical tradition' which counts among its past contributors the Black Panther Movement and Malcom X. BLM happily self-identifies as a neo-Marxist movement with various far left objectives, including defunding the police (an evolution of the Panther position of public open-carry to control the police), to dismantling capitalism and the patriarchal system, disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure, seeking reparations from slavery to redistribute wealth and via various offshoot appeals, to raise money to bail black prisoners awaiting trial. The notion of seizing control of the apportionment of capital, dismantling the frameworks of society and neutralising and undermining law enforcement are not just Marxist, but anarchic.

Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.

A leaked photograph of an alleged policy slideshow from Goodyear tires shows that the company deems leftist activism as "acceptable" while labeling conservative activism as "unacceptable.""A photo seen circulating on social media shows a slide that was presented during a diversity training showing what's acceptable and what isn't acceptable as part of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's zero-tolerance policy," WIBW reported . "According to the employee who took the photo of the slide, it was presented at the Topeka plant by an area manager and says the slide came from their corporate office out of Akron, Ohio."The slide lists the following as "acceptable":The slide lists the following as "unacceptable":The employee who took the photograph told the local news organization: "If someone wants to wear a BLM shirt in here, then cool. I'm not going to get offended about it. But at the same time, if someone's not going to be able to wear something that is politically based, even in the farthest stretch of the imagination, that's discriminatory. If we're talking about equality, then it needs to be equality. If not, it's discrimination."The employee spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution.Black Lives Matter is a far-left neo-Marxist organization and the groups co-founder openly states that she is a " trained Marxist ."Alexandra Phillips wrote at The Telegraph:"Blue Lives Matter" is about showing support for the law enforcement officials who protect America's streets. "All Lives Matter" is about racial equality. "MAGA" or "Make America Great Again," is a slogan that shows support for President Donald Trump's agenda.Goodyear reportedly did not answer questions about whether the slide was from the company, but did release the following statement: