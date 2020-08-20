Society's Child
Video shows BLM mob beating white man unconscious after making him crash truck UPDATE: Manhunt underway for suspect
NY Post
Mon, 17 Aug 2020 04:18 UTC
A series of clips on social media shows the victim being surrounded in his white Ford truck at 10.30 p.m. Sunday as others attacked a woman he was with, who was punched and even tackled to the ground during the violent melee.
"He didn't do nothing!" someone could be heard calling as others punched the driver as he sat in his truck, which was also repeatedly kicked.
The unidentified driver eventually sped off, with the mob chasing him — with some heard loudly laughing when he crashed into a tree and then a building, according to the clips.
He was dragged from the truck and tackled to the ground as he begged for help — getting repeatedly punched as he tried to call his wife while pleading with his attackers as he sat on the ground, the videos show.
"I ain't tryna hurt no one," he told them, with the only unexplained accusation heard in the clips being that "COVID is real."
"I was trying to get out the way," he insisted of crashing his truck, as several of the group punched him in the face and repeatedly called the white driver the N-word.
As the mob dispersed to watch another fight, the main offender circled back around — kicking the defenseless driver in the face from behind, instantly knocking him out with his head cracking on the road.
"What the f-k is you talkin' about n — er!" the attacker — wearing a shirt with "SECURITY" on the front and back — screamed after the thud of his victim's head hitting the ground.
The victim was then shown bleeding from a large wound in the back of his head as he appeared unconscious throughout another almost 2½-minute clip. The woman was shown sobbing nearby as the mob held her back and appeared to rifle through his truck.
"Black live matter, n — er!" one man continually ranted as other people checked the victim was still alive. Even as he remained unconscious, a woman was heard taunting him, "Get your b-tch ass up!"
Police in riot gear had to assist ambulance crews helping him as they were confronted by "a hostile crowd," Portland police said in a release.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. "The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made," the force said.
It was unclear what sparked the confrontation, but some witnesses tweeted that he had tried to intervene in an altercation between the mob and another person.
Police said that "protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash."
Kalen D'Almeida, the co-founder of Scriberr News, who shared one of the videos. tweeted: "A man accused of trying to run over protesters crashed his vehicle. BLM & Antifa militants then pull him from the car and violently assault him."
He claimed that it was "specifically a militant #BLM group that left the #BLM protest to intentionally incite violence tonight."
The incident came days after Seattle BLM members marched through gentrified neighborhoods and demanded white people give up their homes.
And it came a day after Portland officials once again declared a riot as mobs once again brought violence while claiming to protest the death of George Floyd, as they have done nightly for almost two months.
Two cops were hospitalized overnight Saturday after protesters hurled a 10-pound rock at them during the 79th night of clashes in the City of Roses, according to reports.
Comment: Update: A suspect has been identified and is currently being sought by Portland police.
Manhunt underway for attacker in Portland truck assault: police
Stephanie Pagones, Louis Casiano | Fox News
August 19
Portland police on Tuesday identified a suspect in Sunday night's attack on a truck driver who was seen on video being pulled from the vehicle and violently beaten.
The Portland Police Bureau is on the hunt for Marquise Love, who also goes by the name "Keese Love," for his alleged involvement in the vicious assault that was caught on video and circulated on social media.
press release they have made several attempts to find 25-year-old Love, but have so far been unsuccessful. They have said they have probable cause for his arrest.
"The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously," said Chief Chuck Lovell in a statement provided with the press release. "Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence."
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a 911 call from someone who reported that protesters "chased a white Ford" four-by-four truck, which then crashed in the downtown area, according to a department press release. Protesters then dragged the driver out of the vehicle, one caller stated. Another told police an estimated nine to 10 people began "beating the guy," the caller stated.
When police arrived, they discovered the man unconscious and transported him to a local hospital. Another woman appeared to have also been assaulted in the video that circulated on social media.
"Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her things stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and Fourth Ave., the location where this incident began," police said late Monday.
Investigators said they are hoping to speak with the woman.
The victim has since been released and is home recovering.
After the attack, several media outlets incorrectly identified Love as an employee of the Star Protection Agency, a security firm with an office in Portland, said company COO Bryan Kettler. He told Fox News Love was briefly employed with the firm from January through March as an unarmed security guard.
All the equipment issued to Love while he was a security guard had been accounted for, Kettler said. The attacker authorities believe to be Love was spotted wearing a tactical vest with security patches, which are not part of any uniform issued by Star Protection, Kettler said.
"We decry violence in all forms, and our hearts go out to anyone that has been injured. We hope for their speedy recovery and will fully cooperate with any law enforcement investigation to ensure justice is done," he said. "Any use of Star Protection imaging or logos in connection with this individual is unfortunate and unauthorized."
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
