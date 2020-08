A fire broke out at New York City 's Manhattan Detention Complex Friday night, injuring a corrections officer and a firefighter.The blaze wasFriday night at about 8.30pm on the ninth floor of the jail - nicknamed 'The Tombs' - in Lower Manhattan.FDNY Deputy Chief Joseph Schiralli said that ABC 7 reported.Cells in the jail were said to have been occupied, but that corrections officers were able tohoused on the ninth floor of the 18-story building.The New York Post reported thatand that the fire was put out at 9.45pm.A corrections officer who had an asthma attack was reported to have suffered a minor injury and taken to a local hospital.Video shared on the Citizen App showed a person in uniform being taken away on a stretcher.A firefighter was also reported to have sustained a minor injury during the incident.The Manhattan Detention Complex is one of four municipal jail buildings - all known as The Tombs - which have stood on the site over the years since 1838.