A fire broke out at New York City's Manhattan Detention Complex Friday night, injuring a corrections officer and a firefighter.

The blaze was started deliberately Friday night at about 8.30pm on the ninth floor of the jail - nicknamed 'The Tombs' - in Lower Manhattan.

FDNY Deputy Chief Joseph Schiralli said that inmates had started a trash fire and that two or three cells had been involved, ABC 7 reported.


Cells in the jail were said to have been occupied, but that corrections officers were able to evacuate the inmates housed on the ninth floor of the 18-story building.

The New York Post reported that inmates were put onto two NYPD Corrections buses and that the fire was put out at 9.45pm.

A corrections officer who had an asthma attack was reported to have suffered a minor injury and taken to a local hospital.

Video shared on the Citizen App showed a person in uniform being taken away on a stretcher.

A firefighter was also reported to have sustained a minor injury during the incident.

The Manhattan Detention Complex is one of four municipal jail buildings - all known as The Tombs - which have stood on the site over the years since 1838.