© REUTERS/Joe Penney



Gunmen on motorcycles killed six French tourists and a Nigerien tour guide and driver in Niger on Sunday, AFP reported, citing a local governor.The French foreign ministry said "checks are underway" into the reports of the attack. There was no immediate comment from the government in Niger.It has deployed thousands of troops in the arid region south of the Sahara desert since 2013. But violence by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State has been on the rise.