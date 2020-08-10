© AFP



Major turmoil in the country

More than politics

Amid the growing number of concerns in the United States, a new trend has surfaced in the country. According to a new research published on August 9, a record number of people are now giving up US citizenship.The US has been the stage of a lot of turmoil in 2020, as protests against racism intensified and continue to swell cities sporadically. Additionally, the ambivalent response to COVID-19 has made US the hardest-hit country in the entire world. The US has recorded 5 million cases of the virus alone.As per the firm's data, the number of citizens giving up their citizenship of the country has shot up tremendously. To reach this conclusion they studied government data on citizenship, which is published every three months.The central factors influencing people's decisions to give up their citizenship may be primarily based on Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic, clubbed with political movements brewing in the country.Even though citizens are eligible to assert claim over $1200 stimulus cheques, with $500 for each child, Bambridge believed the taxation system is simply "too much".In order to forego their citizenship of the US, Americans are required to pay $2,350 and physically appear at a US embassy in the country where they're situated.A high stake presidential election in November may further influence the rate of relinquishing citizenship among expat Americans. Bambridge believes the numbers will go up if Trump is re-elected.