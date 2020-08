President Donald Trump gave a dire warning during a speech about an executive order on prescription drugs that has many scratching their heads.The president signed the order on Thursday which directed some federal agencies to prioritize purchasing some drugs and medical supplies that are made in the United States, CNN reported The president was likely talking about pharmaceutical executives who will be furious at the executive order he signed.The executive order "establishes a base level of demand to attract a level of investment sufficient to provide for the needs we have for these things we need in times of trouble," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said.The president warned his followers on Twitter on Thursday that Big Pharma would be running ads against him because of it.