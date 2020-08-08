trump pharma executive order pence
President Donald Trump gave a dire warning during a speech about an executive order on prescription drugs that has many scratching their heads.

The president signed the order on Thursday which directed some federal agencies to prioritize purchasing some drugs and medical supplies that are made in the United States, CNN reported.

But it was a comment that president made about having rich and powerful enemies and saying he might disappear "for a while" that got the attention of many.

"So, I have a lot of enemies out there. This may be the last time you'll see me for a while. A lot of very, very rich enemies, but they are not happy with what I'm doing," he said.

"But I think we have one chance to do it, and no other president's going to do it," the president said.





The president was likely talking about pharmaceutical executives who will be furious at the executive order he signed.

"The executive order will require that US government agencies purchase all the essential medicines that we need from American sources," he said.

"The executive order will also sweep away unnecessary regulatory barriers to domestic pharmaceutical production and support advanced manufacturing processes that will keep our drug prices low and allow American companies to compete on the world's stage," the president said.

The executive order "establishes a base level of demand to attract a level of investment sufficient to provide for the needs we have for these things we need in times of trouble," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said.

The president warned his followers on Twitter on Thursday that Big Pharma would be running ads against him because of it.

"Every time you see a negative Big Pharma commercial against me remember, it means your drug prices are coming way down!" he said.